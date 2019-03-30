Plunge opens with work from the source

IT WAS a work born near the mouth of the Clarence, but for performers Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal and Theresa Edwina Brook, their contribution to the Headwaters exhibition was perfected through rigorous improvisation and exploration.

The pair opened the plunge Art & Culture Festival festival with their movement piece in the courtyard of the gallery, and said afterward the work was a way to activate the space.

"It was about bringing our process that we created to the exhibition and sharing some of what we did in the Headwaters landscape and in the studio here in the context of the exhibition opening,” Ms Tyas Tunggal said.

"It's about activating the objects, the materials and the images in that process.”

The pair said they explored what separated them from the environment, and felt there was a loss of traditional wisdom in how people connected with nature.

"We feel the sublime and the majesty... but there is a sacredness that is quite mysterious,” Ms Tyas Tunggal said.

Gathering inspiration from the natural environment of the upper waters of the Clarence, the pair returned to perfect the work, created from improvisation in the studio that were focused into an intimate artistic expression.

They then returned to the natural environment to film the final piece that is on display at Grafton Regional Gallery, along with works by other local artists including Fiona Nicholls, Annie Roberts, Margo Grant, Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie, who responded to the environment using their own medium.

"We hoped that if the audience had questions that were created in the performance, that it would be answered in the exhibition,” Ms Tyas Tunggal said.

The Headwaters exhibition was one of four exhibitions opened at the gallery as part of the official plunge launch.

The festival runs until April 30.

With more than 175 festival and fringe events, it is growing into one of the largest regional cultural festivals.