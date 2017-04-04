Plunge under way in Valley

The opening of the 2017 Plunge Exhibition 'Double Vision' featuring artists Pat Jenkins (left) and Julie McKenzie at the Cowper Art Gallery and Studio.

WITH Plunge now officially launched, festival co-ordinator Sarah Nash still can't believe how many events have been packed into the calendar over the next four weeks.

The official launch of the festival was held on Friday night, and Ms Nash was thrilled with how many people attended events over the weekend.

"We are all very happy to get Plunge started,” she said.

"There's been a lot of interest in the events coming up this week, and we had a heap of people out over the weekend whichw as fantastic.

"From today the workshops will start kicking, with a few on this weekend and lots more on after Easter, so I hope to see lots of people out and enjoying all the great events the Plunge festival has to offer.”

Ms Nash said Plunge's Pop Up gallery which opened yesterday with Kerrie Howland was a lot of fun and was looking forward to this week's events.