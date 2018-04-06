Menu
Hanna Craig, community officer and secretary for Clarence Youth Action - hosting dance party on Yamba Beach as part of plunge festival. Adam Hourigan
Plunging off the shore for Youth Week

by Caitlan Charles
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

SUN, surf and good vibes is what it's all about at Beats by the Beach.

Clarence Youth Action, in conjunction with NSW Youth Week, Jempire Events and Clarence Valley Council, presents the event and the group's Hanna Craig said it was after the success of AYA Fest last year that they decided to hold another music event.

"(This will be) the first major event to kick off Youth Week with AYA being the following Saturday," she said. "However, we have had some extremely successful events throughout the year and cannot wait to do more."

With the second AYA Fest just around the corner, the group wanted to expand the youth music scene into another part of the Valley.

"We have always wanted to host an event on the beach with a chill vibe, live acts and events for our targeted age range," she said.

"This event is the perfect definition of Yamba that we hope everyone will enjoy."

Local talent Anna and Jed, Taleah and DJ Jabba will be around to entertain you, with tons of other activities like beach volleyball, sand castle sculpting and food vendors.

Hanna said the group had heaps in store over the coming months.

 

LISTEN UP: Hanna Craig, from Clarence Youth Action, is hosting Beats on the Beach at Main Beach. Adam Hourigan

"We are currently working on our next lot of Youth Opportunities events," she said. Follow CYA and Clarence Valley Youth on social media to find out more."

what's on youth week youth week 2018
