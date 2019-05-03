Plunkett claims nine medals at Arafura Games

SILVER FINISH: Grafton swimmer Jamie Plunkett (left) on the podium at the Arafura Games in Darwin.

SWIMMING: Multiclass swimmer Jamie Plunkett has represented Grafton on the international stage and excelled, taking home nine medals from the Arafura Games in Darwin.

Plunkett claimed gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, bronze in the 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke and finished fourth in the 100m freestyle.

On her way to her bronze medal for the 100m breaststroke, Plunkett broke her own personal best time in the prelims with a time of 1.55.15 and then broke it again in the finals with a time of 1.54.50.

The Arafura games have not been held for several years and take in all the developing nations of the Arafura Sea. Also swimmers from all states of Australia are allowed to swim.

Five other swimmers from Swimming North Coast flew to the northern capital and came back with a swag of medals.

Most prominent was Hayley Bendl from the Murwillumbah club in the 17 and Over age group - gold in 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 50 backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Other medallists included Gemma Edwards from Kingscliff club - 13-14 age group - first 100m butterfly and 50m backstroke, second 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly. She also came third in 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

Before her efforts at the Arafura games, Plunkett recorded four personal best times at the Australian Age Nationals, where she placed 16th in the 50m freestyle, seventh in the 100m butterfly, 12th in the 100m backstroke, 18th in the 50m breaststroke, 12th in the 200m IM, 15th in the 100m freestyle, 11th in the 50m butterfly, 14th in the 50m backstroke and 15th in the 100m breaststroke.

Plunkett will now travel back to Sydney where she was selected to represent Grafton High School at the NSW All Schools Championships, which will be held from May 13.