Plunkett's magnificent seven swims

Clarence swimmer Jamie Plunkett with her medals at the NSW CHS Swimming Championships in Sydney.

SWIMMING: Clarence Valley multi class swimmer Jamie Plunkett has continued her dominance in the pool coming away from the NSW Combined High School Swimming Championships with a medal haul to rival the Australian Commonwealth Games team.

Plunkett (left) closed out the Championships with seven individual medals from seven events, and set a new personal best in every event she competed in.

Swimming in the girls 12-15 multi class events, Plunkett finished with silver in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and bronze in all other events.

For her efforts, the young swimmer earned selection for the Australian All Schools swimming championships which will be conducted later this year.

Plunkett will also compete at the Australian Age Swimming Championships at Homebush at the end of April.

PLUNKETT'S NEW PB TIMES

50m butterfly: 41.28sec.

50m backstroke: 43.58sec.

50m freestyle: 36.26sec.

50m breaststroke: 53.40sec.

100m freestyle: 1.20.76min.

200m individual medley: 1.44.54min.