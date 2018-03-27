PLUSH VELVET: Harwood seamer winds back the clock in decider

BOWLED: Harwood seamer Mark Valette bounds into the crease for the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval.

BOWLED: Harwood seamer Mark Valette bounds into the crease for the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRCA CRICKET: They call him Velvet on the field, and nothing was going to stop the silky efforts of veteran Harwood Hilton seamer Mark Valette as he bowled the side to victory in the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League grand final.

Valette, who has been in and out of the Harwood club for the better part of two decades, turned 49 on New Years Eve making him the oldest player in GDSC Premier League.

But there were no signs of age on Sunday as the hooping seamer took over the lion's share of the work after losing fiery left-armer Brandon Honeybrook early in the day.

Valette bowled 15 over straight from the west end of Ellem Oval finishing with four wickets for the day.

"(It) was the most amount of overs I have bowled in a day, usually we are looking at taking me off after five or six,” he said. "They were coming out okay, it didn't swing as much as it usually does, which made it a bit more of a challenge.

"The last couple of years since I have slowed down and the arm has been a bit more bent it has come out a lot more hoopy. Different times you get the right wind and it will swing all day long, today it didn't.”

One ball that did move a fair way was the fourth of the innings which took the outside edge of Dan Cootes (0) bat and flew to Nathan Ensbey in slips.

The wicket started the rot for Tucabia which ended with the wicket of Chris Admason (26), the side bowled out for 116 - more than 200 runs short.

For Valette, the grand final victory made up for the disappointment of losing to Brothers last season, which was the year he made a surprising return to the top level.

The evergreen seamer said his return was just a case of answering the call of Harwood.

"The club needed an opening bowler, and they didn't have anyone there at the time that was ready to step up,” he said. "Bearsy (Honeybrook) has come in since which has eased the pressure a bit, but I was still happy to keep going with the side.”

Valette was a late bloomer in the top ranks after coming across to the Harwood side from Yamba in the early 2000s. A decision spurred by the next generation of Valette seamers.

"My kids were coming through, and it was a case of getting the kids somewhere they could thrive,” he said.

"Harwood have a great player base for the juniors, and Mick Morris is doing a great job coaching down there. It makes it so the juniors can really learn the game of cricket on all levels, not just go out and have a hit each weekend.”