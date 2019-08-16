PM: Alan Jones’ comments on Ardern ‘way out of line’

NEW Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has brushed off radio shock jock Alan Jones' remarks about her while Scott Morrison said the comments were "way out of line".

Jones on Thursday criticised Ms Ardern after she said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

The Sydney radio host said Ms Ardern was a "joke" for preaching about climate change, claiming that New Zealand's carbon dioxide had increased per capita more than Australia's since 1990.

"She is a joke, this woman, an absolute and utter lightweight … I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat," he said.

Ms Ardern brushed off the remark when asked what she made of it.

"I don't know that I'm going to give that the light of day, that comment. I think I'll just leave it where it is," she said.

Mr Morrison said Jones had gone too far.

"I find that very disappointing and of course that's way out of line," he told reporters in Tuvalu on Thursday at the Pacific Islands Forum. "I mean, I have two daughters. So you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Jones was last night working to clear-up what he dubbed a "wilful misunderstanding" following an international meltdown over his comments he made Ms Ardern.

The comments attracted the fury of Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama, who tweeted: "Easy to tell someone to shove a sock down a throat when you're sitting in the comfort of a studio. The people of the ­Pacific, forced to abandon their homes due to climate change, don't have that luxury. Try saying it to a Tuvaluan child pleading for help."

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull then added: "Well said Frank. Jones should also apologise to @jacindaardern for his latest misogynistic rant."

Alan Jones (left) is not a fan of Jacinda Ardern (right).

The social media storm prompted Jones to last night respond and explain exactly what he meant.

"Of course what I meant to say was that Scott Morrison should tell Ms Ardern to "put a sock in it," he said.

"Of course I would not wish any harm to Jacinda Ardern.

"This wilful misinterpretation distracts from my point that she was wrong about ­climate change and wrong about Australia's contribution to carbon dioxide levels."