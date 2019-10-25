PM could free Assange: Ricketson

James Ricketson, left, pictured arriving at Sydney International Airport after being granted a royal pardon in Cambodia, where he was accused of espionage. Picture: Getty Images

Filmmaker James Ricketson has spoken out for the first time about his arrest on spying charges and jailing in Cambodia and the role then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull played behind the scenes securing his release.

Ricketson, who was pardoned and sent back to Australia, told News Corp Australia Mr Turnbull had direct talks with the Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen, and said Prime Minister Scott Morrison could do the same, if he wanted to, for detained Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

"The deal done by Malcolm Turnbull was conducted in secret. This is the way diplomacy works. Scott Morrison can pick up the phone and talk with Boris Johnson. Indeed, the Australian government has made no bones, of the help it has provided to Australian citizens who were sporting heroes or who were young and attractive," said Mr Ricketson.

James Ricketson was sentenced to six years in a Cambodian prison for espionage before being granted a royal pardon. Picture: Getty Images

"Morrison does not, in this instance, need to do a deal with Boris Johnson. I feel sure that it would be enough for him to make clear, in public, in diplomatic terms, that his government, along with most Australians, is concerned that Julian Assange is in grave danger of dying in a US prison for having carried out his duties as a journalist with diligence," he said.

Ricketson, a journalist and filmmaker, flew a drone over an anti-government rally in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh in June 2017. He was arrested and charged with espionage - a charge he has always denied.

James Ricketson gestures from inside a prison truck upon his arrival at Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in June 2018. Picture: AP

He spent 15 months in the notoriously overcrowded Prey Sar prison while he went to trial, was convicted, and later pardoned and released, after Ricketson said, Mr Turnbull lobbied for his release during an ASEAN conference.

Ricketson has also backed Assange's actions as a journalist in helping to get disclosures by former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan obtained by Wikileaks published in the New York Times and The Guardian.

The disclosures detailed war crimes and human rights abuses including the "Collateral" murder video, the Iraq War logs. Afghan War diaries, Cablegate and the Guantánamo Bay Detainee Manuals.

"Had I been in possession of the documents that Assange was, back in 2010, I would have made them public as he did. I believe that many Australian journalists and filmmakers would have done the same. There are many of us in the Fourth Estate who could well be in the same position as Assange," said Ricketson.

Assange, 48, faces 18 counts in the US including one count conspiracy to commit computer intrusion on government computers (he is being accused of assisting Chelsea Manning to hide her identity- she hacked the computer) - and violating an espionage law.

Assange is being detained in one of Britain's toughest prisons Belmarsh until an extradition hearing to have him taken to the United States which is due in February.

Assange attracted the attention of the US when Wikileaks published hundreds of thousands of secret US documents and video about the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was in Britain when an arrest warrant was issued for him to return to Sweden for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations by two women.

Assange had previously been told he could leave Sweden. He has never been charged with rape.

But he sought asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 on the basis he risked human rights abuses at the hands of the United States after the UK and Swedish governments refused to give assurances they would not extradite him to the US over the Wikileaks publications.