PM invites Biden to Australia for 2021 event

In the 1960s, Harold Holt espoused it was "all the way with LBJ" ahead of the first visit to Australia by an American president and in the years since successors have regularly journeyed down under.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's congratulations for president-elect Joe Biden came with an invitation for him and his wife Dr Jill Biden to a 70th anniversary celebration for the ANZUS treaty next year.

"ANZUS has been the bedrock of our security foundations here in Australia. I look forward to inviting the President elect to join us next year … to celebrate 70 years of peace, stability and security," Mr Morrison said.

US-Australia Business Roundtable with former US Vice President Joe Biden and ex-Premier Mike Baird in 2016.

Mr Morrison praised Mr Biden's victory in a "profound time" for the world and said he had "every confidence" in working with the leader, who previously visited Australia in 2016 while serving as vice president.

"President elect Biden comes to this relationship with a deep experience, and a deep history, a history that has seen him come to Australia before … he deeply understands this part of the world," Mr Morrison said.

"He said, 'Thank you for having America's back, we will always have your back.' And so we look to begin a new chapter in this important relationship."

Mr Morrison also thanked the Trump administration for a "good working relationship" over the past four years.

US President Barack Obama addresses the Australian Parliament in 2011.

US President Lyndon Johnson is welcomed to Canberra during his visit to Australia in 1966. Picture: Supplied

He thanked Team Trump including the President, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for showing "great commitment" to the Indo Pacific region.

"But as one chapter opens, another closes."

Lyndon Johnson visited first in October 1966 amid the Vietnam War and returned in 1967 for Mr Holt's funeral.

George H. W. Bush addressed the Australian parliament in a visit late in 1991, Bill Clinton paid a state visit in November 1996, George W. Bush addressed parliament in 2003 and returned to Sydney for APEC in 2007. Barack Obama addressed parliament in November 2011 and returned in November 2014 for the G20. Mr Trump was billed to visit in 2018 but pulled out.

Originally published as PM invites Biden to Australia for 2021 event