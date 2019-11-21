Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been making a habit of basking in the company of Australian sporting stars, national coach Justin Langer among them.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been making a habit of basking in the company of Australian sporting stars, national coach Justin Langer among them.
Cricket

PM slammed for “tone-deaf” cricket tweet

21st Nov 2019 5:53 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire for tweeting his support of the Australian cricket team during a time of widespread bushfire catastrophes.

The cricket tragic's tweet suggesting bushfire victims and firefighting heroes would get something to cheer for while watching Australia take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gabba on Thursday went down like a lead balloon with some Aussie commentators.

Morrison met up with Aussie captain Tim Paine and star batsman Steve Smith during Australia's final training session on Wednesday, but his decision to take to Twitter to share his excitement for the upcoming summer of cricket has been savaged across the country.

Morrison also on Wednesday tweeted about his visit to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Centre, where he urged Australians to stay updated on any fires in their regions.

 

 

South Australian Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young led the outcry against Morrison, by declaring the Prime Minister was "out of touch".

"I just want to say how disgusted I was at the Prime Minister's tweet yesterday," she said on Thursday.

"While South Australia was burning, while homes were being lost here and lives were being lost in Queensland and NSW, we have the Prime Minister tweeting about how excited he was to be hanging out with cricket stars.

"It is insensitive. It shows a total lack of empathy. And really it shows how out of touch the Prime Minister we have is."

 

 

 

Other commentators described Mr Morrison's tweet as "tone deaf".

It comes after Morrison said domestic climate action had no bearing on individual fires raging across the country.

Morrison again defended his government's action on climate change as blazes burn across the nation during an early and savage start to the fire season.

 

 

 

 

 

"To suggest that with just 1.3 per cent of global emissions that Australia doing something differently - more or less - would have changed the fire outcome this season, I don't think that stands up to any credible scientific evidence at all," he told ABC radio on Thursday.

He said an international response was critical to addressing the issue.

"Climate change is a global phenomenon and we're doing our bit as part of the response to climate change," he  said.

The Prime Minister said he didn't meet with 23 former fire chiefs and emergency services leaders calling for a climate emergency declaration in April because the government already had advice about the upcoming season.

The group also warned bushfire seasons in the northern and southern hemispheres were overlapping, straining the availability of water bombers and other aircraft.

"This is the advice we already had from existing fire chiefs, doing the existing job," Mr Morrison said.

"This is why we put the additional resources into our emergency services and our aviation fire fighting assets."

- with AAP

More Stories

Show More
australia bushfires first test pakistan scott morrison steve smith tim paine
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News FIRE ALERT: Residents of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat to seek shelter as the fire front approaches

        POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        premium_icon POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        News Sammie Dobbs lost her holiday home, and was evacuated from her own house nearly...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Can we win a first Davis Cup in 15 years?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Can we win a first Davis Cup in 15 years?

        Tennis Is this the side to break the drought?

        • 21st Nov 2019 4:50 PM
        INSIDE JOB: Op shop thieves ‘knew where money was kept’

        premium_icon INSIDE JOB: Op shop thieves ‘knew where money was kept’

        News Thieves suspected to have inside knowledge of the building.