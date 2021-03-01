PM speaks on national shame

More than $450m will be invested into the aged care system to fix the unacceptable "neglect" laid bare in the royal commission.

A scathing final report from royal commissioners Tony Pagone and Lynelle Briggs released on Monday made 148 recommendations.

"The extent of substandard care in the current aged care system is unacceptable, deeply concerning, and has been known for many years," Mr Pagone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who called the royal commission, unveiled a $452.2 million package as an initial step to the government's response to the report.

"I warned the country we should brace for impact and be prepared for what would follow and it has been a harrowing process," he told reporters at Kirribilli House in Sydney.

"The royal commission has now set out a very important road map, which I think will establish generational change in this country when it comes to aged care.

"It's the inquiry we needed to have."

Governor General David Hurley received the final report from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety from Commissioner Lynelle Briggs (left) on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Mr Morrison said the response to the royal commission report would test the government, including the May federal budget.

But he said generational change was needed to put the individual and needs-based care at the centre of the aged care system.

"Life is to be lived every single second, every single minute. It is precious," Mr Morrison said.

"The fact that Australians feel they are waiting out their life, it's impossible to put into words how you respond to that.

"So generational change is needed."

The funding package will help address five key areas: home care, residential aged care quality and safety, residential aged care services and sustainability, workforce, and governance.

This includes an audit of 500 home-care facilities a year, make fee structures more transparent and implement a new quality control system.

At least 1500 additional nursing homes will be audited per year and increase protections against chemical and physical restraint.

A new senior leader who will deal with the use of restraints will also be appointed to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said the viability supplement for providers will also be extended to June 30, while the government prepares the budget, as recommended by the commissioners.

"We will make available immediately for 18,000 places to supplement those which have already been brought in for new home care and residential care workers to be trained," Mr Hunt said.

"If we can lift those numbers, we lift the places that we offer."

Mr Hunt said a new aged care act will be established, as well as a governance training program to support 3700 senior leaders across the country.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety was established in October 2018 to inquire into the quality and safety of aged care in Australia.

It was due to hand down its findings in November 2020. However, this was extended to last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor General David Hurley received the final report on Friday.

The government will release its full response to the report by May 31.

Originally published as PM speaks on national shame