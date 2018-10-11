Tax cuts to come five years early

MILLIONS of mum-and-dad businesses - including 645,000 in Queensland - will keep more of their money sooner under Scott Morrison's election pitch to bring forward tax cuts by five years.

The Prime Minister will lay bare the biggest policy difference and election battleground between the Coalition and Bill Shorten - a $3.2 billion plan to further cut taxes for businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million.

In a speech today to The Australian/Melbourne Institute Economic and Social Outlook, Mr Morrison will reveal that within the next fortnight the Government will introduce legislation into Parliament resulting in small to medium businesses keeping an extra $7500 of their hard-earned money in 2020-21 and $12,500 the next year.

The tax rate of 25 per cent will be brought forward five years, as it is currently legislated for 2026-27, costing $3.2 billion over four years.

Mr Shorten has already revealed he would increase taxes for small and medium businesses.

Asked earlier this year if he would repeal the Government's already legislated 27.5 per cent new tax rate for businesses with turnover of $10 to $50 million, he said, "Yes".

Mr Morrison said last night it would mean more investment, more jobs and higher wages. There are more than 1.3 million Queenslanders who work in small to medium businesses.

"We will introduce legislation during the next session of Parliament, fast-tracking our business tax relief for more than three million businesses that employ nearly seven million Australians," Mr Morrison said.

"This means businesses with a turnover below $50 million will face a tax rate of just 25 per cent in 2021-22, rather than from 2026-27 as currently legislated.

"Similar timing changes will apply to the rollout of the 16 per cent tax discount for unincorporated businesses.

"This means that a small business, such as an independent supermarket or a pub that makes $500,000 profit will have an additional $7500 in 2020-21 and $12,500 in 2021-22 to invest back into the business or staff, or help to manage cash flow.

"This builds on the first stage of company tax relief that our Government delivered in May 2017, because we believe in a fair go for those who have a go - that's what our tax plan is all about."