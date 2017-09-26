27°
PM'S Frack Out: Turnbull calls for gas field action

by Kylar Loussikian, National Political Reporter, The Daily Telegraph

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has demanded NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian get moving on new gas fields and approve a major project at Narrabri, with looming shortages forecast to be three times worse than expected next year.

And he threatened energy company bosses with massive export restrictions unless they come up with a plan to stop a full-blown crisis hitting families and businesses with higher bills than ever.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian smiles during a press conference at the construction site for the new Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 24, 2017. AAP Image - Daniel Munoz

The moves followed the nation's consumer watchdog issuing a damning report which found Australia's shortfall of gas in 2018 would be big enough to power Penrith or Wollongong for more than a century.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission also warned that shortage could put low-income families at particular risk by forcing them to cut back on the amount of energy they use "to the detriment of their health or wellbeing".

Read more at the Daily Telegraph

Topics:  csg fracking gas fields gladys berejiklian malcolm turnbull

News Corp Australia
