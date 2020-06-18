Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to pile on pressure over Queensland’s border closures, taking aim at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk again this morning.
Politics

PM’s latest shot at Queensland premier over border closures

by Matthew Killoran
18th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
QUEENSLAND keeping its borders shut or not confirming opening dates is "holding back jobs" Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he continues to pile on pressure over the shutdown.

It follows Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealing that 66,000 jobs will be created and $653 million pumped through the Queensland economy once restrictions are lifted to stage three, including opening the borders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Queensland’s border closure is “holding back jobs”. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has continued to point to the states restriction easing road map, which indicates a July 10 opening pending a review at the end of this month, but this week said many Queenslanders "do not want the borders opened".

Mr Morrison said Australia put in "an amazing performance" to flatten the coronavirus curve, but that didn't mean it should stay shut.

"We haven't been going for elimination (of the virus). It's not practical," he told 2GB this morning.

"Businesses should be able to open and employ people. It's holding jobs back."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is standing by her decision to keep Queensland’s borders closed. Picture Dan Peled
The Prime Minister acknowledged that "there are people who believe that it's giving them some protection".

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said it was never the health advice to shut borders.

