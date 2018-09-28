PM's message to strawberry farmers and consumers

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison visits Ashbern Farm in Glasshouse Mountains on the Sunshine Coast with Andrew Wallace MP.

THE strawberries we know and love will soon be back in our fridges as the industry crisis continues to gain support from both consumers and government.

Just days after industry prices plummeted by the punnet thanks to a needle contamination, the confidence is slowly returning.

The Federal Government will pledge $350,000 to Strawberries Australia for tamper-proof packaging, supply chain support, metal detection and training for growers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison touring Beerwah's Ashbern Farm with Andrew Wallace MP. John McCutcheon

As one of the many producers in the firing line, Beerwah's Ashbern Farms said the crisis was unlike anything before it.

Owner Jon Carmichael yesterday showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison through his crops and into the packaging facility, and welcomed the funding.

Mr Carmichael said it was essential the perpetrator was caught and "made an example of".

"Every single supply chain in fruit and vege is at risk, it is a serious gig," he said.

"What will end up happening, is the retailers will go international and you will end up eating a product grown outside Australia."

Mr Carmichael expressed his gratitude to the Australian public for going out of their way to eat strawberries.

On visiting Ashbern Farms, Mr Morrison found out almost 100 strawberry trays had been sold last weekend. Normally they'd sell 20.

"Australians are responding by getting behind our farmers. This idiocy has been completely overwhelmed by good-natured Australians," Mr Morrison said.

"We have helped the industry bounce back.

"And the best thing people can do is keep the industry churning again."

Mr Morrison said there was lessons to be learnt from the saga but refused to place blame on government agencies for any "knee jerk" reactions given the situation was so unique.

He said the funding going help the industry maintain its normal high standards.

"$350,000 is a good investment. These farmers aren't asking for charity, they just want the message out there," he said.

"Don't throw them out, cut them up."

Sampling some of the farm's finest. John McCutcheon

Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace suggested the sabotage could be blamed on reusable shopping bags.

"There have been instances of supermarket checkout staff finding all manner of things at the bottom of these bags," he said.

"I think we need to have a conversation about encouraging people to leave their shopping bags for food items only and not for carrying anything else."

"One strawberry grower I know has been advised that a foreign object was found by a consumer at the bottom of one of their punnets.

"If you look closely at a strawberry punnet, you will find holes at the bottom and top which could allow the introduction of such foreign matter."