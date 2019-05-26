Menu
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned. Picture: AFP
Politics

PNG Prime Minister quits in shock announcement

by Staff reporter
26th May 2019 2:36 PM

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned after seven years in the job.

Mr O'Neill made the announcement during a press conference in Port Moresby today.

Peter O'Neill (R) with Scott Morrison at APEC in November 2018. Picture: AFP
He claimed recent movements in parliament have shown a "need for change".

Mr O'Neill hands the leadership over to Sir Julius Chan.

His resignation will be finalised when he visits the Governor-General.

 

Peter O'Neill has handed the leadership to Sir Julius Chan. Picture: AFP
It comes after weeks of unrest within the government.

His People's National Congress party has seen several ministers and coalition quit.

