PODCASTS: What's the Valley listening to?

Have you heard some of these podcasts?

Have you heard some of these podcasts?

The Little Dum Dum Club

The Little Dum Dum Club

Australian comedy duo Tommy Dassalo and Karl Chandler sit down with a wide variety of guests from all over the world to tell stories and other general idiocy.

The Dollop

American comedy team Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds spend each episode focussing on either an event or person from history based entirely for its humorousness or peculiarity.

Minds of Madness

This multi-award-winning podcast examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact these violent crimes have on victims and families.

Worst First Dates

We've all been on at least one horrible first date. Now hear from comedians Brett Blake and Kelly Fastuca as they each take you on a worst date adventure.

ToFop

ToFop

Created by Wil Anderson and Charlie Clausen, this weekly podcast covers all aspects of life, including sport and pop culture, right down to completely bizarre hypothetical situations, like humans as pets.

Sword and Scale

Brought to you by the talented Wondery crew, this true-crime podcast immerses you within the full audio experience as they cover the most despicable and unthinkable actions someone might perform, from high-profile trials to unsolved murders.

Comedy Bang Bang

With more than 500 episodes under its belt, this weekly comedy podcast knows how to tickle the funny bone. Hosted by Scott Aukerman, each episode can range from a traditional interview to discussions with an assortment of eccentric oddballs.

Other honourable mentions:

Sizzletown

Casefile

Shameless w/ Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald

Crappy to Happy

Mum says my Memoir's a Lie