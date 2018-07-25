PODIUM FINISH: Shanahan carves way through NSW Junior Titles

TURNING IT ON: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan finished third in the final of the Woolworths NSW Junior Titles at Coffs Harbour.

TURNING IT ON: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan finished third in the final of the Woolworths NSW Junior Titles at Coffs Harbour. Surfing NSW/Ethan Smith

SURFING: The perfect wave is something all surfers are chasing, and when it came up in the dying seconds of the final of the NSW Junior Titles for Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan, she thought the Under-16 Girls' division trophy had her name on it.

While it wasn't to be this time, her score was still good enough to earn her a podium finish and claim third in the final.

"It was a really exciting final between myself, Nyxie Ryan, Cedar Leigh-Jones and Charli Hurst; we all know each other really well,” she said.

"I started off with a 5.67 and then backed that up with a 3.0, then got a 6.77 and I had the opportunity to get the score I needed (to win) on the last wave but it just died out.

"I'm really happy with third and a good way to end a run of three competitions.”

Shanahan put her knowledge of the Coffs Harbour breaks to good use when she nailed an excellent 9.17 wave score in her opening heat. She linked together a chain of decent snaps and carves to post the big score and earn a spot straight into the third round.

She then continued to fly the flag for the North Coast surfing contingent in the quarter-finals when she posted a near-perfect 9.27 score when she nailed a handful of exciting turns and earn herself a spot in the semi-finals.

Clarence Valley surfers Lilli Young and Max Hutchinson also took part in the event, with Young reaching the quarter-finals of the U16 Girls' and Hutchinson failing to requalify after being knocked out in the first round.

The U16 Girls' final was won by Lennox Head junior Nyxie Ryan.

Shanahan's placing earned her qualification for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles to be held in December at the Fleurieu Peninsula, South Australia, however, before that she will attend a talent camp at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre at Casuarina Beach in August.

With seven-time world champion surfer Layne Beachely one of the professional coaches at the camp, Shanahan said she was excited for the opportunity to learn from the best in the business.