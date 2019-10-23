Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver of alleged stolen car crashes into cops then runs

Michael Doyle
by
22nd Oct 2019 4:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.05PM: One person is on the run after police chased an alleged stolen car in Murwillumbah today. 

A police operation is currently underway in Commisioners Creek, Doon Doon, south of Murwillumbah.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said officers from Tweed-Byron Police District observed an alleged stolen silver Subaru Liberty on Kyogle Rd, Bray Park and activated their warning lights, at around 1pm.

A pursuit was initiated before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver fled on foot.

A short time later, police observed an alleged stolen silver Hyundai i20 and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued out of the Murwillumbah area and along Commissioner's Creek Road, Doon Doon, before the Hyundai and the highway patrol vehicle collided. The driver fled the scene on foot.

A senior constable has been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing. 

Original story: PolAir and a dog squad have been deployed in Murwillumbah following what is understood to be a stolen car being found. 

A police operation began this afternoon, with a perimeter being establish. 

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the operation was still ongoing. 

More to come. 

More Stories

Show More
dog squad nsw police polair police tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    premium_icon NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    News ROD Lloyd is always on the road. Watching his devastated reaction to what he saw today all the way to the end could save a life. WATCH THE VIDEO

    50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield touch day

    premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield touch day

    Sport Plenty of top shots from terrific touch action

    VOTE NOW: Who has the Valley's favourite fish and chips?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who has the Valley's favourite fish and chips?

    Opinion The search is on for the most popular fish and chips!

    Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    premium_icon Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

    News 22-year-old has undergone surgery and is still in critical condition