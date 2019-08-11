POLAR OPPOSITE: Snow falls in west as fires blaze in Valley

An emergency warning was alerted for an out of control bushfire in the Kremnos area south of Grafton at 10.35pm on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.

WHILE fire crews battle to save homes in dry and windy conditions in the Valley, snow is falling in neighbouring towns.

A damaging wind warning was issued to the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands early this morning, hampering fire crews efforts to contain several blazes.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said the dry and windy conditions throughout the north coast will continue into the evening with some relief to come overnight.

Winds are expected to weaken and head in a southerly direction by late Monday morning into the afternoon.

"Since Thursday we have had a number of cold fronts that generate windy conditions and cooler temperatures," Ms Woodhouse said.

The Severe Weather Warning has been updated with damaging winds possible across a number of districts including the #CentralTablelands and #Illawarra. Winds are expected to remain strong during the afternoon. Get your latest #warnings at https://t.co/xfmMo2J52b pic.twitter.com/EMI8cveYbK — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) August 10, 2019

She said the conditions had pushed dry air towards the coast, conditions that have helped ignite several fires throughout the region.

There are currently almost 20 fires burning in the Clarence Valley, whilst no blazes are currently putting any homes at risk, residents are urged to be prepared and check the RFS website and social media for updates.

As fires blaze towards the coast, in the west of the State snow is falling with four centimetres recorded in Guyra this morning.

"It's winter so we do see these cold fronts come through, it's a bit of a balancing act between amount moisture and low temperatures to get snow to low levels," Ms Woodhouse said.

Ms Woodhouse said more snow could be expected around Guyra and Glen Innes today.