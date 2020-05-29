Police aim for education, compliance from pubs and clubs

Coffs/Clarence Police District will look to ensure education and compliance around any public health order on licenced premises.

Coffs/Clarence Police District will look to ensure education and compliance around any public health order on licenced premises.

AS PUBS and clubs across the Clarence wait anxiously for the official go-ahead from governments to ease coronavirus restrictions, NSW Police has announced they will launch a statewide compliance operation from next week.

It is anticipated the NSW Government will relax COVID-19 restrictions from June 1 to allow up to 50 patrons into licenced premises, subject to strict social distancing measures.

However, as of time of publication, no official word has been released by the authorities that the public health orders have changed.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said licencing officers had been liaising with liquor accord members across the Clarence Valley on the assumption a new public health order allowing an increased number of patrons would be issued before June 1.

"Until we have that in writing, the restrictions that are currently in place will remain," Chief Insp Reid said.

"Once we have received word of the new public health order we will ensure the education and compliance around public health order conditions in relation to easing restrictions on our licenced premises.

"We're not going to be out there and be the fun police, we want to make sure the pubs are open as much as anybody, as long as they understand and comply with whatever the public health order is."

Chief Insp Reid acknowledged the social distancing regulations will work differently between licenced premises and emphasised the need for co-operation to ensure the requirements of any public health order were met.