Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FEMALE taxi driver had her nose broken when a passenger allegedly turned violent and stole her car.
A FEMALE taxi driver had her nose broken when a passenger allegedly turned violent and stole her car.
Crime

Female taxi driver beaten and robbed

by Sam Bidey
23rd Jul 2018 1:47 PM

A FEMALE taxi driver had her nose broken when a passenger allegedly turned violent and stole her car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 32-year-old female driver attended a taxi rank on Miles St, Mount Isa, about 4am Sunday, where she was flagged down for a fare by a male customer.

He said the driver then transported the man to a number of locations before being directed to an address along Duchess Road.

"As the taxi slowed down the man allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and jumped across to the driver's side of the vehicle, demanding the victim's money and phone," the spokesman said

"The man allegedly took the items before punching the driver in the face and making further threats for her to exit the vehicle.

"The woman complied and the man allegedly fled in the stolen taxi southbound along Duchess Road."

The victim walked 1.5 kilometres before flagging down a passing motorist for assistance.

She sustained a broken nose as a result of the alleged attack.

Ongoing investigations by detectives resulted in the stolen taxi and cash being located along Blainey Rd around 8.40am the same day.

A 21-year-old Townview man was arrested a short time later and charged with robbery with violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle unlicensed and possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court today.

attack beaten and robbed queensland police service taxi assault townsville

Top Stories

    Three-car smash on Pacific Highway

    Three-car smash on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Fortunately, emergency services weren't too far away...

    • 23rd Jul 2018 1:37 PM
    Two car accident, traffic affected in both directions

    Two car accident, traffic affected in both directions

    News Emergency services are on the scene

    • 23rd Jul 2018 12:36 PM
    Historical home back from brink

    premium_icon Historical home back from brink

    News STORY/GALLERY: What Uloom looks like after three-years in reno rehab

    Wildest costumes at Splendour

    Wildest costumes at Splendour

    Fashion & Beauty Dressing like a brat at a kid's birthday party tends to be the theme

    Local Partners