Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
News

Mother, child electrocuted and killed at Qld farm

by Staff writers
2nd Jan 2019 12:14 PM

INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into a double electrocution involving a mother and daughter at a rural property on the Tablelands.

Police confirmed the tragic incident, involving a 39-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, happened about 11am on New Year's Eve on a private farm on Eriksen Rd at Tumoulin.

"The initial advice is they were connecting a battery charger to a semi-trailer inside a shed," a police media spokesman said.

 

There was also some indication that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer, he said.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that it happened at their property.

Workplace Health and Safety is investing the incident and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks electrocuted fnq

Top Stories

    Low cost, walk-in vaccinations come into force

    premium_icon Low cost, walk-in vaccinations come into force

    Politics A South Grafton pharmacists role in lobbying to allow walk-in vaccinations in chemist shops has come to fruition.

    Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    premium_icon Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    Cricket VALLETTE ready to pull on Country Sixers colours.

    Family fun on show at Brooms Head

    premium_icon Family fun on show at Brooms Head

    Life GALLERY: Did we snap you at Brooms Head?

    Cameras targeting motorists on mobiles switched on

    premium_icon Cameras targeting motorists on mobiles switched on

    News NSW police cracking down on road common offence

    Local Partners