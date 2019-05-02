Police appeal following camera theft

THE Rural Crime Prevention Team from Coffs-Clarence Police District is seeking information in relation to the theft of 27 'Reconyx HC600 Hyperfire' wildlife monitoring cameras from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

The cameras had been installed as part of a strategic dog baiting program in conjunction with Department of Primary Industries, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the University of New England and local landholders.

It is believed that the cameras were stolen some time between April 9-18, 2019. All cameras are security coded and useless to anyone without the codes.

Police would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to contact their local police station, the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Investigator on 02 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.