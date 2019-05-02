Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Crime
Clarence Crime
Crime

Police appeal following camera theft

2nd May 2019 10:15 AM

THE Rural Crime Prevention Team from Coffs-Clarence Police District is seeking information in relation to the theft of 27 'Reconyx HC600 Hyperfire' wildlife monitoring cameras from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

The cameras had been installed as part of a strategic dog baiting program in conjunction with Department of Primary Industries, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the University of New England and local landholders.

It is believed that the cameras were stolen some time between April 9-18, 2019. All cameras are security coded and useless to anyone without the codes.

Police would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to contact their local police station, the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Investigator on 02 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

clarence crime guy fawkes heft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    premium_icon RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    News North Coast Anglicare CEO says ‘alarming’ Clarence Valley figures ‘of great concern’

    Maclean's centenarian historian passes

    premium_icon Maclean's centenarian historian passes

    People and Places Lower Clarence history stalwart passes at age of 100

    Candidates talk trust in electorate

    Candidates talk trust in electorate

    News Recognition that some have lost faith in the system

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    OPINION: Yamba says goodbye to Easter holidays

    Opinion Easter in Yamba is a refreshing escape for many on holidays

    • 2nd May 2019 10:17 AM