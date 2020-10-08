Police appeal for help finding missing woman near Grafton

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast south of Grafton.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast.

Gladys Grimshaw, aged 74, was last seen at a licensed premises at the intersection of Armidale and Black Swan roads, Coutts Crossing, south of Grafton, about 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 7 October 2020).

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified when she failed to return home and are conducting an extensive search of the area with the assistance of SES volunteers.

Police and her family have concerns for Gladys' welfare as she has dementia and may be disorientated.

Gladys is described as being of caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 155cm tall, with brown greying hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan over a blue T-shirt, denim jeans and carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.