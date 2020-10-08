Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast south of Grafton.
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast south of Grafton.
News

Police appeal for help finding missing woman near Grafton

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
8th Oct 2020 6:26 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing on the state's north coast.

Gladys Grimshaw, aged 74, was last seen at a licensed premises at the intersection of Armidale and Black Swan roads, Coutts Crossing, south of Grafton, about 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 7 October 2020).

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified when she failed to return home and are conducting an extensive search of the area with the assistance of SES volunteers.

Police and her family have concerns for Gladys' welfare as she has dementia and may be disorientated.

Clarence Crime Signup

Gladys is described as being of caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 155cm tall, with brown greying hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan over a blue T-shirt, denim jeans and carrying a handbag.

Anyone who sees Gladys or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Grafton Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence police district missing person missing woman nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Premium Content Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Health Last financial year saw a 13 per cent rise in hospital admissions for mental health treatment across the Coffs Harbour and Grafton areas

        BUDGET 2020: Clarence Valley Council in line for $4.7M boost

        Premium Content BUDGET 2020: Clarence Valley Council in line for $4.7M boost

        Politics Councils set to receive massive funding boost for road and community projects as...

        Push on partner ends in broken hip and court date

        Premium Content Push on partner ends in broken hip and court date

        Crime A man that pushed his partner to the ground, breaking her hip, has pleaded guilty...

        Zone’s best in line for another major gong

        Premium Content Zone’s best in line for another major gong

        Rugby Union While it was a year of what ifs for Ed McGrath, there could be a silver lining to...