Police are looking to identify this man
News

Police appeal for help over TV theft

Adam Hourigan
13th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
COFFS/Clarence Police District is seeking help to identify a man who has been depicted in photos they have released from Grafton CCTV footage at Grafton Shoppingworld.

The police spokesperson said the man might be able assist them with inquiries they are making regarding an alleged theft from Big W on Monday, November 2.

The man is described is described as caucasian appearance, 30-40 years old, medium build and dark hair. Anyone with information that may help identify the male is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with police report E 76823072.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the man depicted in this image, who may be able to assist inquiries over an alleged theft incident at Grafton Shoppingworld.
Anonymous information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

big w clarence crime coffs clarence police grafton shoppingworld
Grafton Daily Examiner

