Two children were with the woman when she was last seen last Tuesday.
News

Woman, two kids not seen for a week

by Elise Williams
1st Apr 2019 6:20 AM

POLICE hold concerns for a woman and two children who have been missing for almost a week.

The 20-year-old woman and two children, aged four and five, were last seen on March 26 in the Deception Bay area.

"Police and family hold concern for their safety and wellbeing and are urging the woman, or anyone who may know their current whereabouts, to contact police," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Members of the public with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900640920.

