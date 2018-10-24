Motorcyclist accused of hitting child and fleeing the scene

Police need help to identify a motorbike captured in CCTV after a young boy was injured south of Brisbane yesterday.

FOOTAGE of a motorbike rider could hold the key to finding out who struck a five-year-old boy and fled from the scene in Brisbane's south yesterday.

About 4.30pm the boy was crossing Juers St near Attunga St, at Kingston, when the rider of a red road bike struck the boy in front of his horrified 31-year-old mum, fracturing his leg and ankle.

Stills of CCTV footage around the time of the accident show a rider on a red bike driving along a road.

Police believe these could hold the key to solving the hit and run.

"Police are urging anyone who may recognise the motorbike shown in the images or have dash cam vision of the area at the time of the incident to come forward," a police statement said.

Do you recognise this motorbike? Report it to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.