Concern for man's welfare as police appeal for information

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man on the state's north coast.

Jude Black, aged 44, was last seen at a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6,

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified after the man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka on Saturday, August 8.

Police and friends have concerns for his welfare.

Jude is described as being of caucasian appearance, of medium build with brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

