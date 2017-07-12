19°
Police appeal for information about missing man

12th Jul 2017 1:38 PM
Robert McDonald, aged 62, was last seen in the Yamba area on July 4.
Robert McDonald, aged 62, was last seen in the Yamba area on July 4.

POLICE from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing in Northern NSW.

Robert McDonald, aged 62, was last seen in the Yamba area on Tuesday July 4, and police and family have serious concerns for his welfare.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance and about 150cm-155cm tall with a thin build. He has grey hair and a beard and moustache.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Robert should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to Robert to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  missing missing person northern rivers community police

