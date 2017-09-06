Police appeal for information after child approach

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a car at South Grafton over the weekend.

About 5.20pm on Saturday September 2, a 16-year-old girl was walking south on Vere Street when a car began driving slowly behind her.

The girl told police she then turned onto a pathway running between Vere Street and Archer Street, with the car accelerating to stop near the end of the path to where the girl was walking before parking nearby.

A number of other people were in the area at the time and the car drove off soon after.

The matter was reported to police yesterday.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the car and are appealing for him or any other person with information to assist to come forward.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, aged in his 50s with a medium build, thin brown hair and a large nose. He was driving an older-model silver station wagon.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/