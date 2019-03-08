Police appeal for information after fatal crash

POLICE have made an appeal for public assistance in relation to a fatal crash in Grafton on Tuesday.

Investigators of the accident on Summerland Way would like to speak to the driver of a white Toyota Landcruiser utility, with a dog cage on the back.

CCTV footage released by police shows the car as it travelled through Junction Hill just before 11am and was driving behind a black Peugeot.

The car was not involved in the collision.

Just before 11am emergency service were called to Summerland Way, Junction Hill after reports a black Peugeot and white Mazda collided.

The 77-year-old female drive of the Mazda died at the scene.

The 17-year-old girl who had been driving the Peugeot was taken to Grafton Base Hospital and has since been discharged.

Anyone who may be able to assist is urged to contact Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit on 02 6681 8618 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.