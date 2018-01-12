Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police appeal for information after theft

DO YOU KNOW ME: Police are hoping these two people can assist in inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident in Grafton Shoppingworld.
DO YOU KNOW ME: Police are hoping these two people can assist in inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident in Grafton Shoppingworld. NSW Police
Jarrard Potter
by

GRAFTON Police are seeking to identify a male and female depicted on CCTV at Grafton Shoppingworld who they believe can assist in their inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident.

Police believe the pair can assist their inquiries regarding the theft of health products from the Go Vita Store on Tuesday, January 9 2018.

The male is described around 25-30 years of age, thin build, long dark hair, grey shirt and grey long pants. The female is described around 20-25 years of age, thin build, long sandy coloured hair wearing a singlet top and cream coloured skirt.

 

CCTV footage has been released of the woman police believe can help in relation to the theft of health products from Go Vita in Grafton Shoppingworld.
CCTV footage has been released of the woman police believe can help in relation to the theft of health products from Go Vita in Grafton Shoppingworld. NSW Police

Any person with information relating to the identity of the pair depicted are urged to contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222 and quote event E 66798538 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command go vita grafton shoppingworld nsw police shoplifting theft

Grafton Daily Examiner
HOOROO, HOLLY: Family and friends say goodbye

HOOROO, HOLLY: Family and friends say goodbye

After her letter went viral, Holly Butcher's family have bid her farewell at a beautiful ceremony filled with family and friends

BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: You can't handle the heat

England's Joe Root, center, takes a knee while drinking during a break of play against Australia during the last day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Moose and Pottsy analyse the big issues in sport.

Clocktower Gallery to close its doors

CLOSING: Clocktower Gallery members Norma Beddow, Bernie Kenny and June Allen.

Members of the Clocktower Gallery will close their doors

THE DEEP END: Blanch and Butcher are back for more

Sam Blanch and Rowan Butcher are bringing back Deep Sea, a deep house night that used to bring down the house in Grafton a few years ago.

Deep house music is back

Local Partners