Police appeal for information after theft

DO YOU KNOW ME: Police are hoping these two people can assist in inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident in Grafton Shoppingworld.

DO YOU KNOW ME: Police are hoping these two people can assist in inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident in Grafton Shoppingworld. NSW Police

GRAFTON Police are seeking to identify a male and female depicted on CCTV at Grafton Shoppingworld who they believe can assist in their inquiries regarding a shoplifting incident.

Police believe the pair can assist their inquiries regarding the theft of health products from the Go Vita Store on Tuesday, January 9 2018.

The male is described around 25-30 years of age, thin build, long dark hair, grey shirt and grey long pants. The female is described around 20-25 years of age, thin build, long sandy coloured hair wearing a singlet top and cream coloured skirt.

CCTV footage has been released of the woman police believe can help in relation to the theft of health products from Go Vita in Grafton Shoppingworld. NSW Police

Any person with information relating to the identity of the pair depicted are urged to contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222 and quote event E 66798538 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.