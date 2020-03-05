Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery in South Grafton earlier this week.

About 2.10pm on Monday, a man armed with a knife has entered a store in Armidale Road, before he jumped the counter and threatened a staff member.

The man was able to get a sum of money before running from the scene. He was last seen running north on Cambridge Street.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As part of their inquiries, officers wish to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their investigation.

The man is described as 180cm tall, of a thin build, aged in his late 20s.

Investigators are urging any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.