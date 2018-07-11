Menu
WANTED: Police are appealing for information in relation to the location of Brodie Dalzell.
Police appeal for information for wanted man

Jarrard Potter
11th Jul 2018 5:48 PM

COFFS Clarence Police District have appealed for public information for a man wanted on a warrant for several serious offences.

Police are searching for Brodie Dalzell, 25, who is known to frequent the Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Kempsey areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station, or Coffs Habour Police on 66910799, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

Grafton Daily Examiner

