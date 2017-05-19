Police appeal for information on location of wanted man

POLICE are appealing for information on the location of a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command searching for Greg Staheyeff, 42, who is wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants relating to alleged domestic violence offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 160cm to 165cm tall, of a medium build, with blond hair, and green/hazel eyes.

He is known to frequent the Moonee Beach and Emerald Beach areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Staheyeff or knows his whereabouts, should not approach him, but contact police via Triple Zero (000).

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.