Crime

Police appeal for information on wanted man

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Aug 2020 1:49 PM
POLICE are appealing for information to locate a Grafton man wanted on warrants for traffic and drug offences

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Paul Graham after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Grafton Local Court for traffic and drug offences.

Graham is known to frequent the Wooli and Grafton areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

