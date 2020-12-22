Police appeal for information over Yamba CBD window damage
POLICE are appealing for public information and have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries into a damaged window in Yamba's CBD.
Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking to identify a man captured on CCTV footage from Coldstream St, Yamba, earlier this month.
A group of males approached the Yamba Bakehouse around 1.10am on Saturday, December 12 when the front window was smashed. Police believe the man can assist with their inquiries into the incident.
Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Yamba Police on 6603 0199, Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report E 458277892 relates.
Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.