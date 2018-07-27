Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING: Police are appealing for information to find 11-year-old Krystal Studdon.
MISSING: Police are appealing for information to find 11-year-old Krystal Studdon. NSW Police
News

Public information help police find missing Grafton girl

Jarrard Potter
by
27th Jul 2018 8:46 AM

UPDATE: After being inundated with information from the public, Coffs/Clarence Police have announced that missing 11-year-old Krystal Studdon has been found.

A police spokesperson said Grafton Police would like to thank the public for spreading the message and for supplying information in relation to the missing 11 year old girl from Grafton.

POLICE are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing girl in Grafton.

Krystal Studdon, 11, was last seen leaving her home in Grafton at 8pm Tuesday night earlier this week.

She is described as aboriginal appearance, thin build, dark shoulder length hair with brown eyes.

Grafton police said Krystal is known to frequent public areas in Grafton and concerns are held by her family and the police. If you see Krystal contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

    Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

    Breaking A truck has crashed, closing down the Pacific Highway

    GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    premium_icon GALLERY: Dramatic aftermath from Pacific Hwy truck crash

    News EXCLUSIVE: Images of aftermath reveal dramatic crash

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:48 AM
    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    Refurbish, reuse, recycle at Riverside

    premium_icon Refurbish, reuse, recycle at Riverside

    Business Bargain centre looking to get value from discarded goods

    Local Partners