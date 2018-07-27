Public information help police find missing Grafton girl

MISSING: Police are appealing for information to find 11-year-old Krystal Studdon.

MISSING: Police are appealing for information to find 11-year-old Krystal Studdon. NSW Police

UPDATE: After being inundated with information from the public, Coffs/Clarence Police have announced that missing 11-year-old Krystal Studdon has been found.

A police spokesperson said Grafton Police would like to thank the public for spreading the message and for supplying information in relation to the missing 11 year old girl from Grafton.

POLICE are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing girl in Grafton.

Krystal Studdon, 11, was last seen leaving her home in Grafton at 8pm Tuesday night earlier this week.

She is described as aboriginal appearance, thin build, dark shoulder length hair with brown eyes.

Grafton police said Krystal is known to frequent public areas in Grafton and concerns are held by her family and the police. If you see Krystal contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.