COFFS/Clarence Police District are calling for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, last seen in South Grafton this afternoon.

Katajiah Boney, 14, left her South Grafton home on July 17 2020, and has not returned. She was last seen at Coles South Grafton about 1pm today.

Grafton Police are seeking public assistance in locating 14-year-old Katajiah Boney.

Katajiah is thin build, approximately 180cm tall with died red hair. Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.