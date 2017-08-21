Police appeal for information to find prison escapee

INFORMATION: Police are appealing for information following the escape of 44-year-old Clayton James Sewell from Glen Innes Correctional Centre.

POLICE are asking for public help to find a prisoner who escaped from a correctional centre in Northern NSW yesterday afternoon.

Police from New England Local Area Command have been told 44-year-old Clayton James Sewell was last seen at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre shortly before 1pm Sunday August 20, but was missing at 3.30pm.

A search of the centre and surrounding grounds failed to find the man.

Clayton Sewell is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall with a medium build, short brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time he was wearing prison greens comprising a dark green tracksuit and bomber-style jacket lined with orange.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the man but instead call 000 immediately.

Temperatures in the area were forecast to drop below zero overnight.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.