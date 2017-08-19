Police appeal for information to locate a missing man

Police are appealing for information to locate a man missing from the state's north.

Dallas Albury, 25, was last seen by friends and family on Monday, July 31 in Inverell and has not had contact with them since Thursday, August 3.

There are concerns for his welfare.

Mr Albury is known to frequent the Inverell, Lake Macquarie and Central Coast areas.

He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175-180cm tall, with a thin build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Inverell Police Station on (02) 6722 0599.