WANTED: Richmond Police District have issued a public plea for information regarding the location of Andrew Stevenson, who has an outstanding warrant.
Police appeal for help finding wanted man

Jarrard Potter
30th Jan 2019 3:59 PM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a man wanted over outstanding warrants, who could be in the Grafton, Casino, Tabulam or Lismore areas.

Andrew Stevenson is wanted by Richmond Police District in relation to outstanding warrants.

Mr Stevenson has been in the Tamworth, Tenterfield, Deepwater and Grafton regions recently. He is also known to frequent Casino, Tabulam and Lismore.

The 35-year-old may be driving a 1987 Toyota Landcruiser that may look like a NSW Rural Fire Service vehicle. He may also be driving a 2012 white Ford Ranger. He may also have a beard.

If you see Mr Stevenson anywhere in NSW or Queensland please call your local police without delay.

