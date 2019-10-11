Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Do you have any information about this incident?
Do you have any information about this incident?
Crime

Police appeal for public assistance

11th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

Coffs/Clarence Police are asking for assistance from the public after an incident in the Grafton area on Thursday October 10.

Four offenders were arrested near Alex Bell Park, South Grafton about 2pm Thursday afternoon.

Police have said it is possible that members of the public in that area at the time may have recorded parts of the incident on mobile phones.

Grafton Police are now appealing for anybody with video footage of the incident to contact police on 66420222.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Thinking about giving Yoga a go?

    premium_icon Thinking about giving Yoga a go?

    Whats On Free sessions happening this weekend in Grafton

    FIRE UPDATE: Important information at a glance

    FIRE UPDATE: Important information at a glance

    News Find out road closures and current fire status in the Valley

    How to support the fire recovery at this emergency stage

    How to support the fire recovery at this emergency stage

    Community What people and business can do

    Massive Gulmarrad development on the nose with neighbours

    premium_icon Massive Gulmarrad development on the nose with neighbours

    Council News 'Nobody knew it had even been rezoned'