Police appeal for public assistance

Do you have any information about this incident?

Coffs/Clarence Police are asking for assistance from the public after an incident in the Grafton area on Thursday October 10.

Four offenders were arrested near Alex Bell Park, South Grafton about 2pm Thursday afternoon.

Police have said it is possible that members of the public in that area at the time may have recorded parts of the incident on mobile phones.

Grafton Police are now appealing for anybody with video footage of the incident to contact police on 66420222.