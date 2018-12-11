Menu
Grafton man Gary Ellem, 67, was last seen on Monday night.
Crime

Police appeal for public help to find missing man

Jarrard Potter
by
11th Dec 2018 10:46 AM

GRAFTON Police have made an appeal for public assistance to locate a missing 67-year-old man.

Gary Ellem, from Grafton, was last sighted on Monday evening in the Grafton area. Police believe Mr Ellem is driving his 2002 gold VX Commodore sedan, with NSW registration GKE-111 to an unknown location. The vehicle has distinctive silver rims.

 

Gary Ellem, 67, was last seen driving his 2002 gold colour VX Commodore sedan with NSW registration GKE-111.
Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said police have concerns for his welfare due to his medical condition.

Please contact Grafton Police on Ph 66420 222 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 with any information.

Grafton Daily Examiner

