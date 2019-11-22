Police appeal for witnesses after man’s body found in park

Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a "crime" scene where a man’s body was found this morning

Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a "crime" scene where a man’s body was found this morning

UPDATE 4PM:

TWEED/Byron detectives and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a crime scene where a man's body was found this morning.

Tweed/Byron detective chief inspector Brendon Cullen told the Tweed Daily News their investigation was in the early stages.

DCI Cullen has appealled for witnesses who were in the area from about 4pm on Thursday until this morning to help with their iniquries.

"What might not be apparent to them, might be relevant to us," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident, phone Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

2.30PM

A CRIME scene has been established after a man's body was found in a Tweed Heads park this morning.

Emergency services were called to Jack Evens Boat Harbour Park on Coral St about 11am after a couple walking their dog found the man's body in a sleeping bag.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and are conducting a canvass of the surrounding area.

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives - assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

It's believed the man was aged in his 50s, however, a post-mortem examination will be done in coming days to determine the cause of death and confirm his identity.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to phone Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.