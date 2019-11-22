Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a
Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a "crime" scene where a man’s body was found this morning
Breaking

Police appeal for witnesses after man’s body found in park

Jodie Callcott
22nd Nov 2019 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM:

TWEED/Byron detectives and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a crime scene where a man's body was found this morning.

Tweed/Byron detective chief inspector Brendon Cullen told the Tweed Daily News their investigation was in the early stages.

DCI Cullen has appealled for witnesses who were in the area from about 4pm on Thursday until this morning to help with their iniquries.

"What might not be apparent to them, might be relevant to us," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident, phone Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

2.30PM

A CRIME scene has been established after a man's body was found in a Tweed Heads park this morning.

Emergency services were called to Jack Evens Boat Harbour Park on Coral St about 11am after a couple walking their dog found the man's body in a sleeping bag.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and are conducting a canvass of the surrounding area.

 

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives - assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

It's believed the man was aged in his 50s, however, a post-mortem examination will be done in coming days to determine the cause of death and confirm his identity.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to phone Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

body crome homicide squad police
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our star students to shine at School Spec

        premium_icon Our star students to shine at School Spec

        Education Local Aboriginal students are one of the many stars of this weekend’s Schools Spectacular in Sydney

        'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        premium_icon 'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        Crime Billy Mills planned to spend his life with Sharon Edwards

        Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        News The community is invited to take a walk in a community day for the new Grafton...

        'Five years we've waited for justice'

        premium_icon 'Five years we've waited for justice'

        Crime 'Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure'