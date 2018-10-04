Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses to horrific car crash.
Police appeal for witnesses, dashcam footage of fatal smash

by Nikki Todd
3rd Oct 2018 10:43 PM

POLICE investigating the death of a man who died in a car crash at Tweed Heads last week are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

Officerrs from the Coffs/Clarence Police District have begun investigating a crash which took the life of 22-year-old Tweed resident Tyrone Adams.

The crash occurred just before 9.30pm on Thursday, September 27, 2018, when officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District identified a white Mazda 121 hatchback travelling southbound, above the speed limit on the M1.

A short pursuit occurred; however, it was terminated due to the manner of driving.

Tyrone Adams died after his car hit a tree following a police pursuit which was called off on Thursday night.
Police later found the Mazda had left the road and hit a tree in the centre-strip of the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mr Adams, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where he died.

A critical incident team comprising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

* Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

