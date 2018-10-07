Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have made an appeal to the public to help identify this man who may be able to help them with inquiries in relation to matter earlier this year.
Police have made an appeal to the public to help identify this man who may be able to help them with inquiries in relation to matter earlier this year. NSW Police
Crime

Police appeal for help to identify man

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Oct 2018 10:21 AM

COFFS/Clarence Police have made a public appeal for information in an attempt to identify a man who may be able to assist them with inquiries in relation to a matter from mid-September.

On their Facebook page, Coffs/Clarence Police said they're seeking information from members of the community in an attempt to identify the male shown in the photographs.

The male maybe able to assist Police with inquires in relation to a matter which occurred in the Yamba area back in mid September.

Anyone with information can contact Yamba Police Station on phone 66030119 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district public appeal
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bizarre bridge standoff causes traffic delay

    Bizarre bridge standoff causes traffic delay

    Offbeat Friday night traffic came to a stand-still when one motorist refused to let a truck pass around bridge corner.

    Officers alleged to have edited restricted computer files

    premium_icon Officers alleged to have edited restricted computer files

    News Two police officers to face court over unauthorised computer use

    Australia’s best builder named, HIA

    premium_icon Australia’s best builder named, HIA

    Business METRICON Homes has been named number one residential builder.

    School action aims to stop child homelessness

    premium_icon School action aims to stop child homelessness

    Education NSW school students will be quizzed about their living situations.

    Local Partners