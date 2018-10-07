Police appeal for help to identify man

Police have made an appeal to the public to help identify this man who may be able to help them with inquiries in relation to matter earlier this year.

COFFS/Clarence Police have made a public appeal for information in an attempt to identify a man who may be able to assist them with inquiries in relation to a matter from mid-September.

On their Facebook page, Coffs/Clarence Police said they're seeking information from members of the community in an attempt to identify the male shown in the photographs.

The male maybe able to assist Police with inquires in relation to a matter which occurred in the Yamba area back in mid September.

Anyone with information can contact Yamba Police Station on phone 66030119 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.