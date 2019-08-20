Do you recognise this man?

Coffs Clarence Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of alcohol from a South Grafton store.

Coffs Clarence Police District

GRAFTON Police are seeking help to identify a man depicted in CCTV footage from a bottle shop in South Grafton.

Police believe the man can assist with enquiries regarding the theft of alcohol from the store on July 16.

Anyone with information that may help identify him is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Crime Report C70199910 relates.

Information can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

Police ask prejudicial comments not to placed on social media posts.

The people depicted may or may not be directly involved in a criminal offence. Police need to find out who they are to advance enquiries.