Police appeal for public help over fatal home invasion

POLICE are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have as investigators piece together how a woman lost her life in a violent weekend home invasion.

Fronting media this afternoon, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said information from the Toowoomba community will help solve how 37-year-old Debbie Combarngo died on Sunday afternoon.

"We haven't finished our investigation yet," he said.

"We are asking for information and assistance of the public because that is how we solve crimes.

Police have charged nine people in relation to the incident at the weekend. Nev Madsen

Specifically, police want to hear from anyone in McGregor St or Captain Cook Oval who saw a group of people walking together between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday.

Detectives are also appealing for any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the same period.

"The actual acts of the people involved..we believe have caused the death of this young lady," Insp Strohfeldt said.

"A woman has lost her life and we are determined to get to the bottom of it."

The investigation into the events that led up to Ms Combarngo's death are ongoing, with police forensics officers still combing through the unit where the attack took place.

Wilsonton home invasion co-accused on bail: TWO women have been released on bail after facing charges in relation to a fatal home invasion.

Homicide detectives from Brisbane are also assisting with the probe.

Detective Inspector Strohfeldt also confirmed that the unit where the attack took place was not the home of the deceased.

Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard this week how a group of nine stormed the unit on Sunday armed with a hammer, golf clubs, a knife and metal poles where Ms Combarngo, a male and her 20-year-old daughter were located.

All nine were known to the victim.

Detective Inspector Strohfeldt said police were not yet in a position to charge anyone with the death and would not reveal details about the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

"The cause of death is known but what caused it but how the injury was caused and who delivered it is what our investigation is all about," he said.

If you have information call police, Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.